Oracle - AUR Helper Wrapper
Oracle is a modern graphical user interface wrapper for AUR helpers and Pacman.
It’s designed to make package management on Arch Linux more accessible and user-friendly. It offers an easy way to search, install and manage packages from both the official Arch repositories and the Arch User Repository.
The software is in a very early stage of development. It’s free and open source.
quicssh-rs - simple ssh server
quicssh-rs is a QUIC proxy that allows to use QUIC to connect to an SSH server without needing to patch the client or the server.
This is free and open source software.
Davis - admin interface for sabre/dav
Davis is a simple, feature-packed, fully translatable DAV server, admin interface and frontend based on sabre/dav, built with Symfony 7 and Bootstrap 5, initially inspired by Baïkal.
This is free and open source software.
Volla Phone Quintus running Ubuntu Touch: Upgrading to Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0
This is a series looking at the Volla Phone Quintus running Ubuntu Touch. This phone sports a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In this series I explore the phone, and in particular, focus on its operating system in detail. I’ll explore the things I love about Ubuntu Touch as well as things that could be improved.
Ubuntu Touch 20.04 hasn’t been plain sailing. While there’s so much I love about the operating systems, there have been a few annoyances along the way. One of the main headaches relates to Dekko. That’s a native email client for Ubuntu Touch which lets you configure multiple accounts and for several identities. Despite trying ever possible setting, I was unable to coax Dekko to work with my IMAP servers. And I really tried every permutation under the sun.
bibref - discover internal references in the Bible
bibref is a tool that helps discovering internal references in the Bible. It aims at finding citations of the Septuagint in the Greek New Testament in a mechanical way. Background
The Bible, a book that has been translated into many languages, is maybe the most important book has ever existed. Believers have evidence that it is God’s word, written by various people being inspired by God himself.
The Bible has many internal references. Many of them connect the two parts of the Bible: the Old Testament and the New Testament. The books of the Old Testament are usually written in Hebrew, while the books of the New Testament are Greek. A natural question can arise: How can Hebrew texts be cited in the Greek text?
Yesser Calculator - extensible calculator
Yesser Calculator is an extensible calculator app made using .NET and Avalonia.
This is free and open source software.