Free and Open Source Software

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

LinuxGizmos.com

Silicon Labs SixG301 Series 3 SoCs Target Zigbee, Matter, and Thread Development

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

ASUS Adds Amston Lake Atom x7000RE Based Models to Its Windows 11 IoT Lineup

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM Introduces NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Performance for the Desktop

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

Orange Pi Previews Compact SBC with Eight-Core Allwinner A733 SoC

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2025

The SLAPPs Against Us Are Funded by Rich People Who Hide Their Identity [original]

  
We're actually sort of flattered or proud that such despicable people are so desperate to censor us

 
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal

  
mobile platforms in the news

 
After several years of development, SuperTuxKart 1.5 has been officially released today for this free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game, a major update that brings new features and improvements.

 
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

 
User Flags Possible Malware Incident on Xubuntu.org

  
A Reddit user reports that Xubuntu.org may have been compromised

 
The Fall of Windows: Vista 10 and 11 [original]

  
Windows is rotting to death

 
The Fall of Windows: Vista 7 and 8 [original]

  
Microsoft kept comparing "7" to its predecessor to make it look like the "lesser pig"

 
The Fall of Windows: Vista [original]

  
Vista flopped, so Microsoft needed to focus on attacking the counterpart

 
The Fall of Windows: XP [original]

  
XP rode the inertia of prior versions of Windows

 
The Fall of Windows: ME and 2000 [original]

  
It was time for Microsoft to pull off some more dirty tricks, including bribery, FUD campaigns, and entryism

 
The Fall of Windows: 98 [original]

  
Windows 98 was not particularly special in any way

 
The Fall of Windows: 95 [original]

  
After Microsoft had weakened IBM (by cheating) it was trying to acquire a market monopoly in operating systems

 
The Fall of Windows: 3.1 and 3.11 [original]

  
Apple and IBM had alternatives

 
Kernel prepatch 6.18-rc2

  
RC2 of Linux 6.18

 
Proprietary Software in the Loo [original]

  
This year our uptime was spectacular

 
Halloweendows Next Friday [original]

  
"Halloweendows" is a term I came up with around 2005 and used as a joke in Digg.com because Vista was threatening Microsoft's dominance

 
Buying Food for Winter [original]

  
more sacks of seeds for the birds, which increasingly depend on our feeding

 
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine

  
Wine 10.17 introduces EGL as the default OpenGL renderer

 
News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight [original]

  
We expect that as more people adopt GNU/Linux more will blog about it

 
Implementing Search for Tux Machines Would Help Find Old Articles [original]

  
It's working (internal beta for now), but we have reservations due to LLM bots and other Web junk


  
 


 
5 free Linux distros built for speed and power - and your new PC

  
Linux isn't just for older, sluggish hardware

 
The software is in a very early stage of development. It’s free and open source

 
LangitKetujuh OS – Linux distribution

  
LangitKetujuh OS is an Indonesian desktop and multimedia Linux distribution based on Void Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
New Audio: "Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society" by Richard Stallman [original]

  
Hours ago a talk by Richard Stallman in Munich (Germany) ended

 
Release of GNUnet 0.25.2 and Free Software Directory meeting on IRC this week

  
Some GNU news

 
Latest Updates on EasyOS Development

  
By BK on Monday

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices

  
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 as a new version of this Debian-based, free, and open-source bootable live system for cloning disk drives and partitions.

 
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

  
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.2.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series for this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization solution from Oracle.

 
Uptime Kuma 2.0 Arrives with MariaDB Support, Modern UI Refresh

  
Major Uptime Kuma 2.0 update adds MariaDB

 
Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

  
According to the official Astra documentation, the kit includes a 15 V @ 1.8 A USB-PD power adapter, USB-C cable, and a pre-installed Yocto Linux image on eMMC storage

 
Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining [original]

  
7 days ago Vista 10 died

 
The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical [original]

  
What has Microsoft Canonical become?

 
As Windows 10 Support Ends, Majority Of Users Are Migrating To Linux

  
When talking about an upgrade to Windows 11, such a case isn’t possible for most users due to the strict requirements Microsoft has placed

 
Windows 10's demise could be Linux's gain if the flood of defectors is anything to go by

  
Zorin OS 18 just reached 100,000 downloads in a little over 2 days

 
These Are My Favorite Portable Linux Apps to Keep on a Flash Drive

  
Flameshot is one of our favorite screenshot apps for Linux

 
I found the new Asmi Linux fast and fun to use - if you're not afraid of a little setup work

  
how does this latest version of Asmi fare?

 
How I turned a Gaming Mini-PC into my first home server

  
we used the latest stable version of Ubuntu

 
I get more done on my phone than my laptop thanks to this Android trick

 
Jellyfin 10.11 Media Server Arrives with Backup Support, FFmpeg 7.1, and More

  
Jellyfin 10.11 open-source media server introduces a massive backend overhaul

 
Kwort – minimalist and fast Linux distribution

  
It’s based on CRUX making use of their port system to build a set of minimal packages

 
CRUX – lightweight Linux distribution

  
CRUX is a lightweight Linux distribution for the x86-64 architecture targeted at experienced Linux users

 
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download

  
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

 
Is this Linux mini PC a viable alternative to Windows? Here's why it worked out for me

  
Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC

 
Richard Stallman to Give Another Talk Today in Bavaria (Bavarian Academy of Science) [original]

  
in 4 hours from now

 
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features

  
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)

 
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support

  
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Daily Builds Now Available for Download

  
Daily build images for Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ are available for download

 
I used Linux exclusively for five months instead of Windows, and I was surprised by what I didn't miss

  
I didn't expect to actually use it daily

 
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours

  
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours

 
Review: Kubuntu 25.10

  
Throughout my trial with Kubuntu I found my thoughts swinging back and forth

 
Brett Wilson LLP Versus Women Victims of Violent Men [original]

  
Everything here will persist as normal

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.4, Linux 6.12.54, Linux 6.6.113, Linux 6.1.157, and Linux 5.15.195

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.4 kernel

 
Less Eating, More Feeding [original]

  
There seems to have been a remarkable increase in GNU/Linux news

 
I discovered this one Linux feature and it makes Windows look embarrassing

  
The story began when I was looking for a new app to mirror phone notifications to my desktop