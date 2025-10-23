news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down —

Sadness. That's the best way to describe this multi-upgrade journey. Read all my upgrade articles written in the past decade and watch how the problems pile up. From smooth, zero-issue procedures to an accumulation of punishment. Missing programs, messed up repo sources, missing configurations, straight-up botched upgrade due to screen lock problems. The interactiveness of it, where you must sit and answer pointless questions, whether you want to keen a maintainer's config version for some file titled whateverd.conf.

I am trying to understand the root cause of all this mess. I think it's a combination of apathy and obvious lack of deep, thorough testing. The whole move-fast-sprint nonsense is just that. Absolute nonsense. Operating systems are becoming worse (not just Linux), and it all comes down to hyperactive busybody coding for the sake of it, without any real added value, without product in mind, without beauty, art or philosophy.

There you go. I hope you enjoyed this article. I sure didn't.