Halloweendows Next Friday
Halloween is fast approaching. We used to go out and celebrate it before the pandemic, but in recent years we've stayed in, not just because of the pandemic. I frequently wear a mask, and not just on Halloweens. Not just due to the pandemic either; it's generally good practice, both for health and privacy reasons. I even wore a mask this past Sunday at the market.
We're still not sure what to do this Halloween, but there are many options, including publishing more pages here in this Web site. Maybe because of our age we lost much of the excitement associated with going out, partying etc.
"Halloweendows" is a term I came up with around 2005 and used as a joke in Digg.com because Vista was threatening Microsoft's dominance and Free software began gaining in a very big way (years before Android took over). █