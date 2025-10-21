Halloweendows Next Friday

Tux Machines

KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 19th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

LinuxGizmos.com

Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM Introduces NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Performance for the Desktop

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

Orange Pi Previews Compact SBC with Eight-Core Allwinner A733 SoC

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

HackerBox 0119 Geopositioning Explores GPS and Mapping

HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Halloweendows Next Friday

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2025,
updated Oct 21, 2025

Halloween 2016

Halloween is fast approaching. We used to go out and celebrate it before the pandemic, but in recent years we've stayed in, not just because of the pandemic. I frequently wear a mask, and not just on Halloweens. Not just due to the pandemic either; it's generally good practice, both for health and privacy reasons. I even wore a mask this past Sunday at the market.

We're still not sure what to do this Halloween, but there are many options, including publishing more pages here in this Web site. Maybe because of our age we lost much of the excitement associated with going out, partying etc.

"Halloweendows" is a term I came up with around 2005 and used as a joke in Digg.com because Vista was threatening Microsoft's dominance and Free software began gaining in a very big way (years before Android took over).

