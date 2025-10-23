news
Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows
-
GNOME ☛ Toluwaleke Ogundipe: GSoC Final Report: Printing in GNOME Crosswords
A few months ago, I introduced my GSoC project: Adding Printing Support to GNOME Crosswords. Since June, I’ve been working hard on it, and I’m happy to share that printing puzzles is finally possible!
The Result
GNOME Crosswords now includes a Print option in its menu, which opens the system’s print dialog. After adjusting printer settings and page setup, the user is shown a preview dialog with a few crossword-specific options, such as ink-saving mode and whether (and how) to include the solution. The options are intentionally minimal, keeping the focus on a clean and straightforward printing experience.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Necesse - 2025-10-22 Edition
Between 2025-10-15 and 2025-10-22 there were 31 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 433 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 7.2 % of total released titles. The most popular title of the past week is without doubt Necesse, a mashup of Rimworld, Terraria, Stardew Valley, and the survivor genre. Looks improbable but this is a very successful recipe that has several gamers saying the genre has peaked with Necesse. The graphics are far from impressive but that’s not at all the point of the game.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ ROG Xbox Ally runs better on GNU/Linux than the backdoored Windows it ships with — new test shows up to 32% higher FPS, with more stable framerates and quicker sleep resume times
Running Bazzite on your ROG Xbox Ally X can net you some pretty big performance improvements, with some games running up to 32% better on Linux, versus the Windows-based Xbox FSE. Bazzite also reportedly offers better wake-up times from sleep and more stable frame rates all around.