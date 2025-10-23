Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows

A few months ago, I introduced my GSoC project: Adding Printing Support to GNOME Crosswords. Since June, I’ve been working hard on it, and I’m happy to share that printing puzzles is finally possible!

The Result

GNOME Crosswords now includes a Print option in its menu, which opens the system’s print dialog. After adjusting printer settings and page setup, the user is shown a preview dialog with a few crossword-specific options, such as ink-saving mode and whether (and how) to include the solution. The options are intentionally minimal, keeping the focus on a clean and straightforward printing experience.