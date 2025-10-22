news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2025



Quoting: AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support —

The upcoming AlmaLinux 10.1 release will introduce native Btrfs support, a notable addition to the distribution’s storage capabilities. Btrfs has already been available in AlmaLinux OS Kitten since early September, and with version 10.1, it’s becoming part of the mainline experience.

Btrfs is a modern Copy-on-Write (CoW) filesystem that offers advanced features and strong data protection. It provides snapshotting, built-in volume management, checksumming for data and metadata, transparent compression, and efficient copying through reflinks.

With this update, once released, users will be able to install AlmaLinux 10.1 using Btrfs right from the start. During installation, selecting custom partitioning lets you choose a Btrfs partitioning scheme instead of the traditional XFS + LVM configuration. Once installed, AlmaLinux will run on a Btrfs volume, unlocking support for snapshots, subvolumes, and other advanced filesystem features.