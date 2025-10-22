The Fall of Windows: 98

Tux Machines

Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM Introduces NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Performance for the Desktop

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

Orange Pi Previews Compact SBC with Eight-Core Allwinner A733 SoC

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

9to5Linux

Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

The Fall of Windows: 98

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2025
updated Oct 22, 2025

GRENDEL pt4

As more homes got a residential Internet connection via ISPs Windows 95 needed to offer more utilities and pretend that the Web browser was in fact an integral part of the operating system (that was a lie; it was perpetrated due to the antitrust case).

Windows 98 was not particularly special in any way, but by 1998 there was not much competition left and GNU/Linux was only beginning to gain ground, not only in servers but also some PCs.

In years to come GNU/Linux would reach 'peak hype'. Maybe that's because people were tired of unstable, error-prone, and virus-ridden Windows. Maybe they actually wanted Software Freedom.

New Audio: "Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society" by Richard Stallman [original]
Hours ago a talk by Richard Stallman in Munich (Germany) ended
Latest Updates on EasyOS Development
By BK on Monday
One of the best Android Auto dongles now plays nice with Apple CarPlay
Uptime Kuma 2.0 Arrives with MariaDB Support, Modern UI Refresh
Major Uptime Kuma 2.0 update adds MariaDB
Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU
According to the official Astra documentation, the kit includes a 15 V @ 1.8 A USB-PD power adapter, USB-C cable, and a pre-installed Yocto Linux image on eMMC storage
Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining [original]
7 days ago Vista 10 died
The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical [original]
What has Microsoft Canonical become?
As Windows 10 Support Ends, Majority Of Users Are Migrating To Linux
When talking about an upgrade to Windows 11, such a case isn’t possible for most users due to the strict requirements Microsoft has placed
Windows 10's demise could be Linux's gain if the flood of defectors is anything to go by
Zorin OS 18 just reached 100,000 downloads in a little over 2 days
These Are My Favorite Portable Linux Apps to Keep on a Flash Drive
Flameshot is one of our favorite screenshot apps for Linux
I found the new Asmi Linux fast and fun to use - if you're not afraid of a little setup work
how does this latest version of Asmi fare?
How I turned a Gaming Mini-PC into my first home server
we used the latest stable version of Ubuntu
I get more done on my phone than my laptop thanks to this Android trick
Jellyfin 10.11 Media Server Arrives with Backup Support, FFmpeg 7.1, and More
Jellyfin 10.11 open-source media server introduces a massive backend overhaul
Kwort – minimalist and fast Linux distribution
It’s based on CRUX making use of their port system to build a set of minimal packages
CRUX – lightweight Linux distribution
CRUX is a lightweight Linux distribution for the x86-64 architecture targeted at experienced Linux users
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
Is this Linux mini PC a viable alternative to Windows? Here's why it worked out for me
Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC
Richard Stallman to Give Another Talk Today in Bavaria (Bavarian Academy of Science) [original]
in 4 hours from now
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Daily Builds Now Available for Download
Daily build images for Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ are available for download
I used Linux exclusively for five months instead of Windows, and I was surprised by what I didn't miss
I didn't expect to actually use it daily
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours
Review: Kubuntu 25.10
Throughout my trial with Kubuntu I found my thoughts swinging back and forth
Brett Wilson LLP Versus Women Victims of Violent Men [original]
Everything here will persist as normal
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.4, Linux 6.12.54, Linux 6.6.113, Linux 6.1.157, and Linux 5.15.195
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.4 kernel
Less Eating, More Feeding [original]
There seems to have been a remarkable increase in GNU/Linux news
I discovered this one Linux feature and it makes Windows look embarrassing
The story began when I was looking for a new app to mirror phone notifications to my desktop