The Fall of Windows: Vista
So, XP was half a decade in the past and Microsoft, lacking any technical excellence or vision, was unable to make "Longhorn" run. After a lot of struggle the company released a DRM prison known as "Vista" (rebranded, remember "Mojave"?).
It was an utter failure on so many levels, but Microsoft still enjoyed the market momentum/inertia of the past decade. Soon after that Microsoft decided to leverage software patents to attack what it called the "Most Potent Operating System Competitor”. It tricked Novell into signing a terrible patent deal. Then, Microsoft began trying to milk "Linux" for money (royalties).
Vista flopped, so Microsoft needed to focus on attacking the counterpart. █