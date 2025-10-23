Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
OpenICE - data transparency project - LinuxLinks
OpenICE is an independent data transparency project tracking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention statistics.
The project is developed by AI Escape and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any government agency. All data is sourced from publicly available ICE reports and may not reflect the most current information.
This is free and open source software.
PRQL - modern language for transforming data - LinuxLinks
Pipelined Relational Query Language, pronounced “Prequel”.
PRQL is a modern language for transforming data — a simple, powerful, pipelined SQL replacement. Like SQL, it’s readable, explicit and declarative. Unlike SQL, it forms a logical pipeline of transformations, and supports abstractions such as variables and functions. It can be used with any database that uses SQL, since it compiles to SQL.
This is free and open source software.
Forkgram - Unofficial Telegram Messenger - LinuxLinks
Forkgram is billed as a cutting-edge Telegram fork with small Quality-of-Life enhancements.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Internet Radio - LinuxLinks
In my previous article in this series I looked at a few of the best ways to listen to music on the Raspberry Pi 5.
For this article, I’m going to continue on the multimedia theme by examining internet radio options. We maintain a roundup of the finest internet radio software for Linux in this roundup. Let’s take a look at the top entries from a Raspberry Pi 5 perspective.
All testing is with a Raspberry Pi 5 with 16GB of RAM housed in a fanless case using the latest version of Raspberry Pi OS (based on Debian 13).
Falco - cloud native runtime security tool - LinuxLinks
Falco provides real-time detection capabilities for environments from individual containers, hosts, Kubernetes and the cloud. It’s able to detect and alert on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time, such as crypto mining, file exfiltration, privilege escalation in applications, rootkit installs among many others. These malicious behaviors are detected via user-defined Falco rules that classify events of application activity as malicious or suspicious.
Falco, originally created by Sysdig, is a graduated project under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) used in production by various organisations.
This is free and open source software.
Ntfy Desktop - fully featured desktop client for ntfy - LinuxLinks
Ntfy Desktop is a fully featured desktop client for ntfy for Linux, built with Qt and C++.
The software allows you to subscribe to topics from any ntfy server and receive notifications natively on the desktop.
This is free and open source software.