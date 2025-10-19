Calibre 8.13 is a small update that only improves library export on Linux distros that mount /tmp in RAM by no longer using the /tmp directory when dealing with a large Full-Text Search (FTS) database, and improves virtual libraries by allowing users to define their search expressions more comfortably in a multi-line edit box.

Highlights of PeaZip 10.7 include a new image viewer component (File manager > View images) that lets users view images and preview images inside archives, supporting features like zoom, immersive mode, rename, delete, and basic navigation, along with support for displaying image thumbnails in the file manager on all platforms.

Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Radxa has introduced the Orion O6N, a Nano ITX single board computer designed as a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the earlier Orion O6. Both models share the same Cix P1 SoC and overall platform architecture, but the O6N adopts a more compact 120 x 120 mm form factor compared to the 170 x 170 mm Mini ITX layout of the original board.

news

digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 19, 2025,

updated Oct 19, 2025



Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

This release also introduces a new enhancement tool to the image editor to progressively blur the background of a subject in a photo, updates the G’MIC-Qt plugin to version 3.6 with expanded image processing capabilities, and improves the Progress Manager to use native desktop notifications under Linux, macOS, and Windows for seamless integration.

Read on

Planet KDE:

Quoting: digiKam - digiKam 8.8.0 is released —

After four months of active development, bug triage, and feature integration, the digiKam team is proud to announce the stable release of digiKam 8.8.0. This version delivers significant improvements in performance, stability, and user experience, with a particular focus on image processing, color management, and workflow efficiency.

Read on