digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.
This release also introduces a new enhancement tool to the image editor to progressively blur the background of a subject in a photo, updates the G’MIC-Qt plugin to version 3.6 with expanded image processing capabilities, and improves the Progress Manager to use native desktop notifications under Linux, macOS, and Windows for seamless integration.
Planet KDE:
Quoting: digiKam - digiKam 8.8.0 is released —
After four months of active development, bug triage, and feature integration, the digiKam team is proud to announce the stable release of digiKam 8.8.0. This version delivers significant improvements in performance, stability, and user experience, with a particular focus on image processing, color management, and workflow efficiency.