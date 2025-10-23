news
today's howtos
-
Klara ☛ Understanding Storage Performance Metrics
If you’re at all interested in the performance of your hard drives or SSDs, you quickly come across three common metrics: IOPS, latency, and throughput. The problem is, nobody ever expends much effort explaining what each metric actually means, and how it relates to your human perception of the “overall speed” of your storage!
Today, we’re going to do our best to educate you on how to think about, measure, and choose your storage based on the real workloads that you need to get through.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ PenTesting 101: Using TheHarvester for OSINT and Reconnaissance
Gather intelligence about your target website with TheHarvester in this pen-testing practice tutorial.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ How to Install and Configure Polybar on Linux
Learn how to install and configure Polybar to create a GNU/Linux status bar that gives you complete control over what it displays.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Avidemux on Linux Mint 22
Avidemux stands as one of the most accessible video editing tools available for GNU/Linux users who need quick, efficient solutions for basic video manipulation tasks. If you’re running Linux Mint 22 and searching for a straightforward video editor that doesn’t overwhelm you with complexity, Avidemux delivers precisely what you need.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Next.js on Manjaro
Modern web development demands powerful frameworks that can handle complex applications while maintaining optimal performance. Next.js, built on top of React, has emerged as one of the most popular solutions for creating server-rendered applications and static websites.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SeaMonkey on Debian 13
SeaMonkey represents a unique approach to internet applications by combining multiple tools into a single, cohesive package. This all-in-one internet suite includes a web browser, email client, newsgroup reader, IRC chat functionality, and an HTML editor, making it an excellent choice for users who prefer integrated solutions over separate applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlassFish on Debian 13
GlassFish stands as one of the most robust open-source application servers for deploying Java-based web applications and enterprise services. This powerful platform supports Jakarta EE (formerly Java EE) specifications, making it an ideal choice for hosting enterprise-scale applications, RESTful APIs, and microservices architectures.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Geeqie on Debian 13
Geeqie stands out as one of the most powerful lightweight image viewers available for GNU/Linux systems. This open-source application provides photographers, graphic designers, and image enthusiasts with comprehensive tools for managing and organizing digital photo collections.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bpytop on Fedora 42
Monitoring system resources is essential for maintaining optimal performance on GNU/Linux servers and workstations. Bpytop stands out as a powerful, Python-based resource monitoring tool that provides an intuitive interface for tracking CPU usage, memory consumption, network activity, and running processes in real-time.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClipGrab on Debian 13
ClipGrab stands as one of the most versatile and user-friendly video downloaders available for GNU/Linux systems today. This powerful application enables users to download and convert videos from Vimeo, Facebook, Dailymotion, and numerous other popular video platforms with remarkable ease.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSCAP on openSUSE
Security compliance and vulnerability management have become critical priorities for system administrators managing GNU/Linux infrastructure. OpenSCAP provides an automated, standardized approach to security auditing that aligns with industry standards and government regulations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DenyHosts on Fedora 42
SSH brute-force attacks pose a constant threat to GNU/Linux servers exposed to the internet. Attackers use automated tools to bombard SSH services with thousands of login attempts, trying common usernames and passwords until they gain unauthorized access.
-