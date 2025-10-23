If you’re at all interested in the performance of your hard drives or SSDs, you quickly come across three common metrics: IOPS, latency, and throughput. The problem is, nobody ever expends much effort explaining what each metric actually means, and how it relates to your human perception of the “overall speed” of your storage!

Today, we’re going to do our best to educate you on how to think about, measure, and choose your storage based on the real workloads that you need to get through.