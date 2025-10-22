original
Hopefully Tux Machines Site Search Will be Ready in 2026
2026 is already looking good for us
Progress is being made on our search functionality (both sites run a similar SSG), but we are still looking for edge cases and bugs. This may take some time.
If all goes well next week (taking the search live), then we'll probably do the same here some time in 2026. So far it's looking good and the search works very well. We do not rely on any third party like Google. It's fast and versatile. It's also freedom- and privacy-respecting. █