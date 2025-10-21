news
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.
This release also introduces the KDE Initial System Setup feature, a tool designed for OEM installations when you buy a laptop that ships with the KDE Plasma desktop environment, so you can configure Plasma the way you want when starting up a brand-new computer.