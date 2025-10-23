news
Quirinux – Devuan-based Linux distribution
Quoting: Quirinux - Devuan-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
Quirinux is a Devuan-based Linux distribution designed for the development of animated films.
You’ll have everything you need to make an animated film using any technique (traditional, digital, cut-out, CGI-3D, Stop Motion, Motion Graphics, etc.) with 100% functional open-source licenses, in a system optimized to make the most of your computer’s resources. Say no to obsolescence and get ready to create without limits or distractions.