news
Servers, IBM, and GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Server
-
Sean Conner ☛ The actual root cause of yesterday's bug were laid over twenty years ago
Yesterday, I found the root cause of a bug but I did not go into details about how that bug slipped into production (so to speak). That's easy—the configuration of mod_blog differ between my development server and public server.
On my public server, I have the following bit of code in the configuration: [...]
-
Stéphane Graber: The FuturFusion Cloud stack
Besides my regular open source contributions and running my own consulting business (Zabbly), I’m also the CTO and co-founder of an Open Source company called FuturFusion where I’ve been running Engineering for well over a year now.
My main focus over there has been building the FuturFusion Cloud stack, a completely open-source private cloud solution built around Incus. As part of that, our engineering team has been hard at work over the past year or so, improving Incus itself but also building a number of other projects from the ground up to make it easy to build and operate large scale Incus deployments.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
The New Stack ☛ How To Get Bare-Metal GPU Performance in Confidential VMs
Kata, for those of you who don’t know, is an open source project that combines lightweight VMs with container runtimes. It uses hardware virtualization technology to launch a separate VM for each container, providing strong isolation between containers. Each container, in turn, runs a minimal, stripped-down Linux kernel. Kata Containers aim to offer the performance benefits of containers along with the security and workload isolation of VMs.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Install local deb packages in woofQ2
Forum member IOwt3ch posted about a deb package that works in Easy Excalibur:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=158146#p158146
IOwt3ch is interested in remastering, to produce a custom EasyOS drive-image file; however, Easy no longer has remastering tools. Instead, I recommend to use woofQ2, which gives very precise control of building your own EasyOS -- you could even give it a different name.
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
GNOME Tour in openSUSE and welcome app
As a follow up of the Hackweek 24 project, I've continued working on the gnome-tour fork for openSUSE with custom pages to replace the welcome application for openSUSE distributions.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ Krkn-AI: A feedback-driven approach to chaos engineering
Chaos engineering is the practice of deliberately introducing controlled failures into a system to uncover weaknesses before they affect end users. By continuously running chaos experiments, teams can build greater confidence in their systems and identify real performance bottlenecks. However, applying chaos in real-world environments can be challenging due to the complex, dynamic nature of applications and infrastructure, especially in environments like Kubernetes.
In this article, we introduce Krkn-AI, a project that addresses these challenges by providing a framework for AI-assisted, objective-driven chaos testing.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to import provider network routes to OpenShift via BGP
This article demonstrates how you can import provider network routes into Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with border gateway protocol (BGP). As cloud-native and hybrid environments grow, so do networking demands. OpenShift needs robust, dynamic networks, which BGP provides. This integration overcomes traditional Kubernetes networking limits by enabling dynamic routing.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33
Clonezilla Live is a Debian-based distribution for duplicating and restoring disk images and partitions. The distribution has published an update to its Stable branch which includes a new kernel with new hardware support and updates to its key utilities. [...]
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 914
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 914 for the week of October 12 – 18, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 914
-
-