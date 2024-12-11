The extended filesystem, otherwise known as ext, has been a fundamental part of Linux since before the 1.0 release in 1994. Currently the filesystem is on its fourth major revision, in use since its release in 2008 thanks to its stability, reliability, and backwards compatibility with the other ext filesystem versions. But with that much history there are bound to be a few issues cropping up here and there. [Will] recently found an exploit with this filesystem that can cause a Linux kernel to immediately panic when a manipulated USB drive is inserted into a computer.