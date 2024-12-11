Security Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ A Potential Exploit With The Ext Filesystem
The extended filesystem, otherwise known as ext, has been a fundamental part of Linux since before the 1.0 release in 1994. Currently the filesystem is on its fourth major revision, in use since its release in 2008 thanks to its stability, reliability, and backwards compatibility with the other ext filesystem versions. But with that much history there are bound to be a few issues cropping up here and there. [Will] recently found an exploit with this filesystem that can cause a Linux kernel to immediately panic when a manipulated USB drive is inserted into a computer.
NYPost ☛ AI fears are leaving Fashion Company Apple users exposed to data-stealing bug and experts urge to update — before it’s too late
Cybersecurity experts warn that waiting to update your iPhone could compromise highly sensitive data.
Silicon Angle ☛ Now-patched macOS and iOS vulnerability allowed undetected access by bypassing data protections
A new report out today from Fashion Company Apple enterprise management firm Jamf Holding Corp. details a now-patched vulnerability in iOS and macOS that allowed malicious applications to bypass the transparency, consent and control or TCC security framework.
SANS ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday: December 2024, (Tue, Dec 10th)
Microsoft today released patches for 71 vulnerabilities. 16 of these vulnerabilities are considered critical. One vulnerability (CVE-2024-49138) has already been exploited [...]
Scoop News Group ☛ Treasury sanctions Chinese cyber company, employee for 2020 global firewall attack
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said Guan Tianfeng used a zero-day exploit to deploy malware on 81,000 firewalls.
Cyber Security News ☛ Critical Vulnerability in Python Affected MacOS or Linux Leads to Exploiting The Memory
A high-severity vulnerability (CVE-2024-12254) impacting CPython has been publicly disclosed, affecting Python versions 3.12.0 and later.
The flaw, identified in the asyncio module, specifically lies in the _SelectorSocketTransport.writelines() method, potentially leading to memory exhaustion under certain conditions.