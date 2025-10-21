original
Implementing Search for Tux Machines Would Help Find Old Articles
Last week we added these pages for exploring/navigating old pages at ease, having previously added one-month archives and originals. In the sister site, we already have a working prototype for search that's private. It's working (internal beta for now), but we have reservations due to LLM bots and other Web junk. If all goes well, and if exposing the interface to everybody does not result in DDoS (bots flooding us with worthless requests), then we can add the same here. █