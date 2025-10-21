Coming almost four months after digiKam 8.7, the digiKam 8.8 release introduces a new feature that lets users import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, support for focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras in the Preview module, and support for automatically using monitor color profiles on Wayland.

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

HackerBox has released Issue 0119, titled “Geopositioning.” This edition marks ten years of the subscription series and focuses on satellite positioning and mapping through the ESP-WROOM-32 system-on-chip and the Thrifty Yeti Locator (TYL) platform. The kit combines hardware assembly with firmware development in the Arduino IDE to demonstrate GNSS and geolocation principles.

Implementing Search for Tux Machines Would Help Find Old Articles

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2025

updated Oct 21, 2025



Last week we added these pages for exploring/navigating old pages at ease, having previously added one-month archives and originals. In the sister site, we already have a working prototype for search that's private. It's working (internal beta for now), but we have reservations due to LLM bots and other Web junk. If all goes well, and if exposing the interface to everybody does not result in DDoS (bots flooding us with worthless requests), then we can add the same here. █