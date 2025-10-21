original
Buying Food for Winter
Next week it's Halloween, the clock changes, and it's quite likely going to be very cold, so we plan to go to Town and get several more sacks of seeds for the birds, which increasingly depend on our feeding (even around the stadium and at the nearby park). Next week will be busy for some other reasons [1, 2] and it may be the bridge towards - at long last! - search facility for Tux Machines.
We're quite happy to adopt the bird theme in this site; after all, its logo has three birds in it. It has been like this for over two decades. █