news
Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ How to run I/O workloads on OpenShift Virtualization VMs
Testing I/O performance at scale presents challenges such as keeping track of test start and stop time, running tests against all hosts in parallel, and analyzing test results and comparing different runs for better performance. In this article, we will demonstrate how to run I/O workload at scale when testing hosts running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization as virtual machines, using a generic FIO workload.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The Path to Digital Sovereignty: Why an Open Ecosystem is the Key for Europe
This isn’t a move towards isolation, with true sovereignty requiring more than just local data centers. Businesses are re-evaluating their provider dependencies and are increasingly looking for a flexible approach that allows them to define their own digital destiny through a collaborative and open ecosystem of partners.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ From tokens to caches: How llm-d improves LLM observability in Red Hat OpenShift AI 3.0
This article explores how llm-d, an open source project co-developed with the leading AI vendors (Red Hat, Google, IBM, etc.) and integrated into Red Hat OpenShift AI 3.0, redefines observability for LLM workloads.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Modernize: Migrate from SUSE Rancher RKE1 to Red Hat OpenShift
Finally, document any external dependencies (databases, load balancers, and so on) your cluster is using.