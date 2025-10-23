news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Desktop/Laptop
ZDNet ☛ I ditched Linux for Windows 11 for one week - and found 9 big problems
After 30 years with Linux, I decided to try Windows 11. Here's a list of everything that went wrong.
ZDNet ☛ Upgrading your Windows laptop? I built my own Linux machine in minutes (and you can, too)
There are a growing number of capable, budget-friendly Windows alternatives in 2025, but one of my top recommendations is the Framework Laptop 12, a modular, DIY 2-in-1 you can build yourself, supporting Linux or Windows out of the box.
No matter which OS you choose, Framework 12's modular nature allows for a higher degree of customization than a stock laptop. In addition to the brand's standout colorways, unique build, and good durability, you can pick your own hardware, I/O ports, and even how they're placed on the chassis.
Kernel Space
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Nova Lake To Boast 6th Gen NPU As Per Early Linux Kernel Patch
Intel is aiming for a newer and better NPU for the upcoming Nova Lake CPU family and won't be relying on the same gen NPU as Panther Lake.
Latest Linux Kernel Patch Reveals Nova Lake to Offer 6th Gen NPU for Improved AI Capabilities
It's clear that Intel doesn't want to stick to the same gen NPU and wants to transition to a newer NPU on every successive generation. Even the Core Ultra 200V, i.e., Lunar Lake, brought a newer gen NPU vs Arrow Lake despite the fact that both launched around the same time frame. Arrow Lake, on the other hand, utilized the same Gen 3 NPU or NPU3 as found on Meteor Lake CPUs, but Intel transitioned to a newer NPU4 on the Lunar Lake processors.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
XDA ☛ I turned Kali Linux into a home networking multi-tool
When you think of Kali Linux, it's quick to assume this is just a hacker's toolkit with all the necessary apps to pen-test and do other things you may not require on a home local area network (LAN). But I think otherwise. If you wish to test your home network for vulnerabilities and ensure you've configured everything correctly, you'll want to use something that a malicious actor may have access to. I view Kali Linux as the perfect base for creating the ultimate home network multi-tool. I have an old mini PC doing a solid job collecting dust, and I felt it was time for a new lease of life.
With this compact system and a fresh install of Kali Linux, I created the Swiss Army knife for home networking, allowing me to fire up up for diagnostics, monitoring, automation, and security, all while learning in the process.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Silicon Angle ☛ MariaDB launches unified cloud database platform for agentic Hey Hi (AI) development
Database management system provider MariaDB plc announced today that it’s launching a unified cloud platform designed to aid in the rapid development of next-generation artificial intelligence applications.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
TechRepublic ☛ Top Free Alternatives to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Word You Should Try in 2025
If you're tired of paying for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office features you don't use, here are free alternatives to Word you can download and start using today.
Programming/Development
-
KDAB ☛ Understanding Type-Based Alias Analysis in C and C++
Type systems do more than just catch errors - they guide compiler optimizations too. This post explores type-based alias analysis in C and C++, showing how aliasing affects performance, why undefined behavior matters, and how the restrict keyword helps unlock faster code.
-