I tried Arch Linux as an ex-Windows fanboy

I'll be upfront; I don't have a lot of experience with Linux. I started my journey with Linux Mint around five months ago, back when I was a Windows fanboy. Since then, I have moved and settled on Fedora KDE Plasma. When I run an article discussing my Linux findings, people in the comments are quick to bring up Arch Linux. Sometimes they mention something like endeavourOS, and sometimes they just flat-out recommend Arch itself.

It got to the point where I was curious about Arch Linux. And yes, I could install something like EndeavourOS and call it a day, but I really wanted to see if I could get the base Arch Linux working on my spare laptop. If push comes to shove and everything blows up in my face, the worst-case scenario is that I just use EndeavourOS instead. So, let's dive in and see what happens!