The Fall of Windows: 95
After a clumsy interface for DOS came a hyped up GUI with a "Start" menu that you had to press to "SHUT DOWN" your PC. Because it's intuitive to press "Start" to finish work. Right?
After Microsoft had weakened IBM (by cheating) it was trying to acquire a market monopoly in operating systems. It did, in fact, significantly increase its "market footprint". At the time, GNU/Linux distros started to become visible, but many saw them as a way to replace expensive, proprietary UNIX. There was no KDE or GNOME yet. █