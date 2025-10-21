news
Latest Updates on EasyOS Development
Barry Kauler ☛ Delayed session save simplified
When running in RAM, you can click on the "save" desktop icon and click the "Save Session" button to save the session immediately. Normally, you would be asked at shutdown.
The problem with doing an immediate save, is that it can't actually happen immediately, as the permanent storage, /mnt/wkg/.session, (actually, now /mnt/wkg/.session/session1) is mounted as a read-only layer in overlayfs.
Barry Kauler ☛ Ye olde gtk2 Evince is better
Evince is a PDF viewer. Easy Scarthgap has an old version, 2.32.0, the last based on gtk2. Easy Excalibur has Evince from the Debian repository, version 48.1, based on gtk3. I got fed up with using it today; the developers have wrecked the UI.
What I dislike the most, is it overrides the window manager and draws the window with one-pixel-wide borders, making it extremely difficult to use the mouse pointer to resize the window. Then there is the menu, the UI, stuff all over the place.
Barry Kauler ☛ Oops, fixed drive speed test at bootup
In the early bootup, a value is displayed which is a rough estimate of the speed of the working-drive. To improve the accuracy, I have changed it to take three readings.