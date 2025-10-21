Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space

This past week, as we were gearing up to record an episode, life had to just get in the way. We had a little wiggle room mid-week, so we decided to get something on tape anyway. Just something a little less structured. And so, this B-side was born.

The object of the game was to dive deep into Cosmic, the first "reference implementation" in our two desktop series (Cosmic and Plasma) and give you honest opinion, good and bad, as we experienced it on livestream... for two hours. Of course there are tangents, because, well, it's still us.