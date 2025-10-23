Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code

Imagine you're a maestro standing before a grand orchestra, baton in hand, ready to weave a symphony from chaos. Now picture a lively jazz jam session where musicians riff off each other's vibes, creating magic on the fly—but sometimes, they hit a sour note. That's the whimsical world of AI-assisted coding.

AI coding assistants are like those talented musicians, helping us build solutions quickly. But relying solely on impromptu interactions ("vibe coding") can lead to brilliant bursts of creativity mixed with brittle code that might crumble under pressure.