Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
Linuxiac ☛ Fedora Opens the Door to AI Tools, Demands Disclosure and Oversight
The Fedora Council, a top-level community leadership and governance body responsible for stewardship of the Fedora Project as a whole, has officially approved a new policy allowing AI-assisted contributions to Fedora projects.
LWN ☛ Fedora Council approves AI-assisted contributions policy
The Fedora Council has approved an AI-assisted contributions policy. This follows several weeks of discussion, some of which was covered by LWN on October 1. The final policy contains substantial differences from the initial proposal, and now requires disclosure of Hey Hi (AI) tools "
when the significant part of the contribution is taken from a tool without changes".
Red Hat ☛ How spec-driven development improves Hey Hi (AI) coding quality [Ed: LLM slop is not code, IBM is heading in a really bad direction]
Imagine you're a maestro standing before a grand orchestra, baton in hand, ready to weave a symphony from chaos. Now picture a lively jazz jam session where musicians riff off each other's vibes, creating magic on the fly—but sometimes, they hit a sour note. That's the whimsical world of AI-assisted coding.
AI coding assistants are like those talented musicians, helping us build solutions quickly. But relying solely on impromptu interactions ("vibe coding") can lead to brilliant bursts of creativity mixed with brittle code that might crumble under pressure.