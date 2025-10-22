For a while now, I’ve been fascinated by Z3 and by SMT solving more broadly. While on pat leave recently, I was reminded of the existence of regular-expression crossword puzzles, and allowed myself to get nerdsniped by writing a Z3-backed solver.

I expected to spend perhaps an afternoon cranking out a quick solver; I ended up getting sucked into understanding and debugging Z3 performance, and learning far more about Z3 and about SMT than I expected.