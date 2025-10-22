original
The Fall of Windows: XP
With GNU/Linux being a rising force and Apple being on the verge of collapse, "2000" became "lipstick-on-a-pig 2001" (XP).
The new Fisher Price-like interface and some hill in a wallpaper (Teletubbies) were a reason to shell out money and purchase a new version of Windows (or PC). What for? Who knows...
XP rode the inertia of prior versions of Windows, but GNU/Linux was gaining fast, especially in servers. So Microsoft gave some money to SCO to sue "Linux" (IBM mostly) and then pretended there was a copyright problem. █