news
Mozilla's Web Browser/Web Server Commentary
-
Sean Conner ☛ It worked, but it failed
In posting the previous post I encounted an interesting bug!
It wasn't in mod_blog per se, but in the hook running after an entry has been added, and therein is the bug—the entry was successfully added, but the hook failed.
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Behind the Manifesto: Standing up for encryption to keep the internet safe
Welcome to the first blog of the series “Behind the Manifesto,” where we unpack core issues that are critical to Mozilla’s mission. The Mozilla Manifesto represents Mozilla’s commitment to advancing an open, global internet. This blog series digs deeper on our vision for the web and the people who use it, and how these goals are advanced in policymaking and technology.
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Developer Spotlight: Fox Recap
What makes Fox Recap an “AI” project?
Taimur Hasan: Fox Recap uses Machine Learning behind the scenes to classify sites and generate higher level insights, like top/trending categories and transition patterns. I kept the “AI” messaging light on the listing page to avoid hype and focus on the experience. Ideally the Hey Hi (AI) features feel seamless and natural rather than front and center.
What was your most challenging development hurdle?
-