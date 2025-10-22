Tux Machines

Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM Introduces NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Performance for the Desktop

GIGABYTE has announced the AI TOP ATOM personal AI supercomputer designed for on-premises AI development. The compact system is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip and delivers supercomputer-level performance within a 1-liter chassis.

Orange Pi Previews Compact SBC with Eight-Core Allwinner A733 SoC

Orange Pi has unveiled the Orange Pi 4 Pro, a compact single-board computer designed for high-performance edge applications. It integrates an octa-core Allwinner A733 processor, a 3 TOPS NPU, and supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, combining AI acceleration with a wide range of expansion interfaces.

9to5Linux

Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes

Coming three years after SuperTuxKart 1.4, the SuperTuxKart 1.5 release brings a new benchmark mode, new LoD (Level of Detail) settings to reduce “popping”, finer control of the game’s audio levels, new egg hunts on the Black Forest, Gran Paradisio Island, and The Old Mine tracks, and support for spotlights.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2025

View of the famous beach of Daytona Beach, Florida

Updated This Past Day

  1. A radical proposal to keep your personal data safe, by Richard Stallman
    "The surveillance imposed on us today is worse than in the Soviet Union. We need laws to stop this data being collected in the first place"

    New

  2. Sounds Like Fedora is Ready to Become Less of a Slave of Microsoft (GitHub)
    This seems like a belated move in a positive direction
  3. XBox is a Dead Microsoft Product in a Dying Industry
    It's probable that another wave of XBox layoffs is just over the horizon (maybe even before month's end)
  4. Progress on Techrights Site Search
    Fun times
  5. IBM's Bluewashing of Red Hat Means the Layoffs Are Silent, Barely Reported
    Don't wait to hear about "Red Hat layoffs"
  6. Gemini Links 21/10/2025: Happy Disconnection, AWS Falling Apart, Closing of Gemlog Blue
    Links for the day
  7. Full Audio of Today's Richard Stallman Talk in the Technical University of Munich
    Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society
  8. Microsoft XBox is Just Vapourware (Promises of Hardware That Doesn't Exist), Real Products Perish
    just as developers lose interest in developing for XBox Microsoft is increasing the costs imposed upon them
  9. Slopwatch: Fake Articles (Slop) in "Linux" Clothing in Google News (Noise)
    all about what Google does
  10. Links 21/10/2025: Even "Inventor of Vibe Coding" Rejects Vibe Coding, USPTO Experiments With Slop in Examination
    Links for the day
  11. Richard Stallman Talk Now Available for Viewing (Archived Copy, Not Live-streamed)
    This recording is over 2 hours old
  12. Links 21/10/2025: AWS-Induced Chaos and Social Control Media Curbs
    Links for the day
  13. Gemini Links 21/10/2025: Programming, StarGrid, Brand-New Palm OS Strategy Game in 2025, and Chatbot as Addiction Mechanisms
    Links for the day
  14. The African Lion and the American Cowards
    Safaris exist for people to watch and enjoy animals
  15. Amazon Web Shenanigans Perfectly Timed for Today's Talk by Richard Stallman
    Maybe listen to him instead of looking for excuses to ridicule the messenger
  16. Mission:Libre Has Taken Off (Project by Carmen Maris)
    there will be a lot more to report on next month (after the event)
  17. Techrights to Publish More EPO Leaks Next Week
    We're meanwhile also doing lots of work on search, whose interface now looks better
  18. Links 21/10/2025: 'The Lost Art' of Neon Signs and Twitter (X) to Enable Identity Theft (or Handle Theft) as a Service
    Links for the day
  19. Plagiarism With LLM Slop: Hindustan Times (HT Digital Streams Limited) Has Become a Slop Factory/Hub
    What a disgrace
  20. Next Week We Launch Search at Techrights
    We're planning to launch it some time next week. Maybe Tuesday, maybe Thursday.
  21. Talk by Richard Stallman Will be Live-streamed in Less Than 10 Hours
    Happy hacking
  22. "No Kings" in the Software World (GAFAM Should Not Exist, Either)
    "No Kings" is a good slogan. Let's start by ridding ourselves of masters, not only those who reside in DC or visit DC
  23. Every Morning
    Bugs/edge cases combined with automation can spell disaster
  24. Insane, Deliberately Dishonest, or Just Another Bigot?
    very intellectually-dishonest human being
  25. A Lot of Techrights is Built on Perl
    Perl also runs the sister site
  26. The Register MS Selling Slop for Microsoft (Vapourware, Ponzi Scheme, False Claims)
    What will be left of The Register MS if it keeps repeating falsehoods and looking to profit from Ponzi schemes?
  27. analytics.usa.gov Says Less Than 14% of Web Requests (to Government Sites) Come From Vista 11
    Vista 11 was released more than 4 years ago!
  28. People Who Attempt to Take Down Correct Information Need a Doctor a Day
    “Journalism is printing something that someone does not want printed. Everything else is public relations.” ― George Orwell
  Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  30. IRC Proceedings: Monday, October 20, 2025
    IRC logs for Monday, October 20, 2025
  31. Vista 11 is Sinking While Microsoft is PIPing (Mass Layoffs But Silent Layoffs)
    We're witnessing a shift in platform dominance
  32. Richard Stallman is Having a Good Week Already (Stallman Was Right About 'Clown Computing')
    That alone is worth bringing up in his talk
  33. An Update About Soylent News, With Jan Rinok "Back in the Saddle"
    Burnout or "near burnout" a possibility when having to curate abuse
  34. When Prominent GNU/Linux Distros Are Run by Spies
    What has Microsoft Canonical become?
  35. More Publishers and Companies Nowadays Say "GNU/Linux", Not "Linux"
    It's not to see InstallAware saying GNU/Linux this week
The Fall of Windows: Vista 10 and 11 [original]
Windows is rotting to death
The Fall of Windows: Vista 7 and 8 [original]
Microsoft kept comparing "7" to its predecessor to make it look like the "lesser pig"
The Fall of Windows: Vista [original]
Vista flopped, so Microsoft needed to focus on attacking the counterpart
The Fall of Windows: XP [original]
XP rode the inertia of prior versions of Windows
The Fall of Windows: ME and 2000 [original]
It was time for Microsoft to pull off some more dirty tricks, including bribery, FUD campaigns, and entryism
The Fall of Windows: 98 [original]
Windows 98 was not particularly special in any way
The Fall of Windows: 95 [original]
After Microsoft had weakened IBM (by cheating) it was trying to acquire a market monopoly in operating systems
The Fall of Windows: 3.1 and 3.11 [original]
Apple and IBM had alternatives
Kernel prepatch 6.18-rc2
RC2 of Linux 6.18
User Flags Possible Malware Incident on Xubuntu.org
A Reddit user reports that Xubuntu.org may have been compromised
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes
After several years of development, SuperTuxKart 1.5 has been officially released today for this free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game, a major update that brings new features and improvements.
Proprietary Software in the Loo [original]
This year our uptime was spectacular
Halloweendows Next Friday [original]
"Halloweendows" is a term I came up with around 2005 and used as a joke in Digg.com because Vista was threatening Microsoft's dominance
Buying Food for Winter [original]
more sacks of seeds for the birds, which increasingly depend on our feeding
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine
Wine 10.17 introduces EGL as the default OpenGL renderer
News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight [original]
We expect that as more people adopt GNU/Linux more will blog about it
Implementing Search for Tux Machines Would Help Find Old Articles [original]
It's working (internal beta for now), but we have reservations due to LLM bots and other Web junk
 
Some of the latest articles
New Audio: "Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society" by Richard Stallman [original]
Hours ago a talk by Richard Stallman in Munich (Germany) ended
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Security Leftovers
Security breaches and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hardware stories
Release of GNUnet 0.25.2 and Free Software Directory meeting on IRC this week
Some GNU news
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Latest Updates on EasyOS Development
By BK on Monday
Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 as a new version of this Debian-based, free, and open-source bootable live system for cloning disk drives and partitions.
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.2.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series for this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization solution from Oracle.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Browsers
some FOSS leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Databases: PostgreSQL-Related Releases and News
psql leftovers for today
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space
2 episodes
Security Leftovers
Security picks
today's howtos
only 7 for the time being
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
4 more picks
Kubernetes: Autoscaling, Minikube on Debian 13, and Common Kubernetes Pitfalls
some Kube-related picks
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
Games: EdenSpark, Coal LLC, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest
Android Leftovers
One of the best Android Auto dongles now plays nice with Apple CarPlay
Uptime Kuma 2.0 Arrives with MariaDB Support, Modern UI Refresh
Major Uptime Kuma 2.0 update adds MariaDB
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU
According to the official Astra documentation, the kit includes a 15 V @ 1.8 A USB-PD power adapter, USB-C cable, and a pre-installed Yocto Linux image on eMMC storage
Some of the latest articles
Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining [original]
7 days ago Vista 10 died
The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical [original]
What has Microsoft Canonical become?
Applications: Jellyfin, Carburetor, and InstallAware
Various software-related bits of news
As Windows 10 Support Ends, Majority Of Users Are Migrating To Linux
When talking about an upgrade to Windows 11, such a case isn’t possible for most users due to the strict requirements Microsoft has placed
Windows 10's demise could be Linux's gain if the flood of defectors is anything to go by
Zorin OS 18 just reached 100,000 downloads in a little over 2 days
These Are My Favorite Portable Linux Apps to Keep on a Flash Drive
Flameshot is one of our favorite screenshot apps for Linux
I found the new Asmi Linux fast and fun to use - if you're not afraid of a little setup work
how does this latest version of Asmi fare?
How I turned a Gaming Mini-PC into my first home server
we used the latest stable version of Ubuntu
Android Leftovers
I get more done on my phone than my laptop thanks to this Android trick
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Jellyfin 10.11 Media Server Arrives with Backup Support, FFmpeg 7.1, and More
Jellyfin 10.11 open-source media server introduces a massive backend overhaul
Kwort – minimalist and fast Linux distribution
It’s based on CRUX making use of their port system to build a set of minimal packages
CRUX – lightweight Linux distribution
CRUX is a lightweight Linux distribution for the x86-64 architecture targeted at experienced Linux users
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
Is this Linux mini PC a viable alternative to Windows? Here's why it worked out for me
Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Linuz Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets
hardware with GNU/Linux focus
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Debian: Proxmox VE, Colin Watson, and Otto Kekäläinen:
Debian leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Richard Stallman to Give Another Talk Today in Bavaria (Bavarian Academy of Science) [original]
in 4 hours from now
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Daily Builds Now Available for Download
Daily build images for Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ are available for download
I used Linux exclusively for five months instead of Windows, and I was surprised by what I didn't miss
I didn't expect to actually use it daily
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
Over 100K users downloaded Zorin OS 18 in 48 hours
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: Kubuntu 25.10
Throughout my trial with Kubuntu I found my thoughts swinging back and forth
Brett Wilson LLP Versus Women Victims of Violent Men [original]
Everything here will persist as normal
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.4, Linux 6.12.54, Linux 6.6.113, Linux 6.1.157, and Linux 5.15.195
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.4 kernel
Less Eating, More Feeding [original]
There seems to have been a remarkable increase in GNU/Linux news
Some of the latest articles
I discovered this one Linux feature and it makes Windows look embarrassing
The story began when I was looking for a new app to mirror phone notifications to my desktop