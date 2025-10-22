news
New Release of OpenBSD
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD 7.8 Released
See the full changelog for more details of the changes made over this latest six month development cycle.
-
Mailing list ARChives ☛ 'OpenBSD 7.8 released: Oct 22, 2025'
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.8. This is our 59th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of thirty years with only two remote holes in the default install.
As in our previous releases, 7.8 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system: [...]