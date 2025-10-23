news
Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com
DebugPoint ☛ Ubuntu 25.10: Top New Features
We round up the best new features of the Ubuntu 25.10 (“Questing Quokka”) release. Ubuntu 25.10, released on October 9, 2025 (supported until July 2026 for 9 months), is the final interim release before the next long term version of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.
OSTechNix ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS 'Resolute Raccoon' Daily Builds Now Available
The highly anticipated next development cycle has officially begun! Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, code named 'Resolute Raccoon', daily build images are now available! You can download and test Ubuntu 26.04 today!
If you love hunting for bugs or simply enjoy seeing how development happens, you can jump in right now.
Ubuntu ☛ Alibaba Damo Academy and Canonical partner to deliver Ubuntu on XuanTie and drive RISC-V innovation
Alibaba Damo Academy and Canonical today announce a new collaboration to bring the Ubuntu operating system to the latest XuanTie C930 processor. This collaboration will give users access to a robust, reliable and production-ready platform for modern workloads running on the XuanTie processor family, helping to advance RISC-V adoption.
Ubuntu ☛ Discover your fully open source robotics observability at ROSCon 2025
We’re really looking forward to sharing some of the work we have done in the robotics space this year, alongside our partners Advantech & Botmind. From Advantech’s powerful platforms for robotics to Botmind’s unified fleet management solutions, our booth showcases collaborative efforts designed to help and guide ROS developers as they aim to simplify complexity and accelerate innovation.