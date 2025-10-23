Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com

Tux Machines

The Internet is as vast and diverse as the people around the world who use it every day. Because of this diversity—both in uses and users alike—there are countless topics or initiatives we could focus on to maintain and improve the Internet for everyone. 

Silicon Labs SixG301 Series 3 SoCs Target Zigbee, Matter, and Thread Development

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

ASUS Adds Amston Lake Atom x7000RE Based Models to Its Windows 11 IoT Lineup

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU

Synaptics has unveiled the Astra SL2600, a family of multimodal processors designed for edge computing across consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT applications. The lineup debuts with the SL2610 product line, targeting low-power and high-performance designs used in smart home, automation, robotics, and retail systems.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices

Powered by the Linux 6.16 kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 release adds support for imaging MTD block and eMMC boot devices in expert mode, adds a new ocs-blkdev-sorter tool that allows udev to create Clonezilla alias block devices in /dev/ocs-disks/, and adds a new ocs-live-time-sync tool used by ocs-live-netcfg for time synchronization.

VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

Coming five weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.2, the VirtualBox 7.2.4 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests, which means that you will be able to virtualize Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.18 and also install VirtualBox on a machine powered by Linux 6.18.

KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.5 include rounded bottom corners for Breeze-decorated windows, the ability to display ink levels on supported printers, improved tone mapping curve when displaying HDR content, and a grayscale mode to colorblindness correction filters to desaturate all the colors on the screen.

Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2025

Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems
Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More
New Release of OpenBSD
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.2.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series for this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization solution from Oracle.
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep [original]
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.
 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
today's howtos
Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows
Android Leftovers
Google Photos brings 3D photo ‘experiences’ to Samsung’s Android XR headset
DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support
I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down
Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android
Linux and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Debian Technical Committee overrides systemd change
Debian Policy still cites the FHS, even though the FHS has gone unmaintained for more than a decade
The FSF considers large language models
Nick Clifton asked whether the FSF is working on a new version of the GNU General Public License — a GPLv4 — that takes LLM-generated code into account
Today in Techrights
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and BSD
This Linux app will make you ditch your mouse for good
The end of Windows 10 has been a boon for one particular Linux distro - and I'm not surprised
One distribution, Zorin OS, decided to take advantage of the end of Windows 10 support by releasing its biggest upgrade to date
Servers, IBM, and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Embedded World, Hackaday Supercon, Linux Day, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting
Mozilla's Web Browser/Web Server Commentary
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Free Software: The Next Step
From its inception, free software has been about ethics
Review: Kubuntu 25.10
Throughout my trial with Kubuntu I found my thoughts swinging back and forth
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Pulling a Microsoft OOXML on an Independent Publisher [original]
They try to overcompensate with sheer volume for a lack of solid, clear arguments (we are the victims here)
Games: THRASHER, The Outlast Trials, UTOPIA MUST FALL, and More
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes
After several years of development, SuperTuxKart 1.5 has been officially released today for this free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game, a major update that brings new features and improvements.
User Flags Possible Malware Incident on Xubuntu.org
A Reddit user reports that Xubuntu.org may have been compromised
Brett Wilson LLP Has Just Again (Implicitly) Admitted Breaching Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines [original]
This wasn't done by accident because they know the rules
Android Leftovers
4 Android Auto apps that make my road trips so much better
Hopefully Tux Machines Site Search Will be Ready in 2026 [original]
2026 is already looking good for us
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices
Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau released Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 as a new version of this Debian-based, free, and open-source bootable live system for cloning disk drives and partitions.
I tried Arch Linux as an ex-Windows fanboy
I'll be upfront; I don't have a lot of experience with Linux
The SLAPPs Against Us Are Funded by Rich People Who Hide Their Identity [original]
We're actually sort of flattered or proud that such despicable people are so desperate to censor us
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
5 free Linux distros built for speed and power - and your new PC
Linux isn't just for older, sluggish hardware
Free and Open Source Software
LangitKetujuh OS – Linux distribution
LangitKetujuh OS is an Indonesian desktop and multimedia Linux distribution based on Void Linux
Today in Techrights
The Fall of Windows: Vista 10 and 11 [original]
Windows is rotting to death
The Fall of Windows: Vista 7 and 8 [original]
Microsoft kept comparing "7" to its predecessor to make it look like the "lesser pig"
The Fall of Windows: Vista [original]
Vista flopped, so Microsoft needed to focus on attacking the counterpart
The Fall of Windows: XP [original]
XP rode the inertia of prior versions of Windows
The Fall of Windows: ME and 2000 [original]
It was time for Microsoft to pull off some more dirty tricks, including bribery, FUD campaigns, and entryism
The Fall of Windows: 98 [original]
Windows 98 was not particularly special in any way
The Fall of Windows: 95 [original]
After Microsoft had weakened IBM (by cheating) it was trying to acquire a market monopoly in operating systems
The Fall of Windows: 3.1 and 3.11 [original]
Apple and IBM had alternatives
New Audio: "Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society" by Richard Stallman [original]
Hours ago a talk by Richard Stallman in Munich (Germany) ended
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security breaches and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Release of GNUnet 0.25.2 and Free Software Directory meeting on IRC this week
Programming Leftovers
Latest Updates on EasyOS Development
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Browsers
Programming Leftovers
Databases: PostgreSQL-Related Releases and News
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Linux User Space
Security Leftovers
Kernel prepatch 6.18-rc2
today's howtos
Proprietary Software in the Loo [original]
This year our uptime was spectacular
Halloweendows Next Friday [original]
"Halloweendows" is a term I came up with around 2005 and used as a joke in Digg.com because Vista was threatening Microsoft's dominance
Buying Food for Winter [original]
more sacks of seeds for the birds, which increasingly depend on our feeding
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Kubernetes: Autoscaling, Minikube on Debian 13, and Common Kubernetes Pitfalls
Games: EdenSpark, Coal LLC, and More
Android Leftovers
One of the best Android Auto dongles now plays nice with Apple CarPlay
Wine 10.17 Released with Default EGL Renderer and Updated Mono Engine
Wine 10.17 introduces EGL as the default OpenGL renderer
News Cycles Perish, But GNU/Linux is Getting More (Relative) Limelight [original]
We expect that as more people adopt GNU/Linux more will blog about it
Implementing Search for Tux Machines Would Help Find Old Articles [original]
It's working (internal beta for now), but we have reservations due to LLM bots and other Web junk
Uptime Kuma 2.0 Arrives with MariaDB Support, Modern UI Refresh
Free and Open Source Software
Astra SL2600 processors from Synaptics combine Arm cores and RISC-V Coral NPU
According to the official Astra documentation, the kit includes a 15 V @ 1.8 A USB-PD power adapter, USB-C cable, and a pre-installed Yocto Linux image on eMMC storage
Today in Techrights
Vista 10 Died One Week Ago and GNU/Linux is Gaining [original]
7 days ago Vista 10 died
The Real Xubuntu Story is a Story of Neglect by Microsoft Canonical [original]
What has Microsoft Canonical become?