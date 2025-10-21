Databases: PostgreSQL-Related Releases and News

The AgensGraph Development Team is pleased to announce the release of AgensGraph v2.16.0

AgensGraph is a new generation multi-model graph database for the modern complex data environment. AgensGraph is a multi-model database, which supports the relational and graph data model at the same time that enables developers to integrate the legacy relational data model and the flexible graph data model in one database. AgensGraph supports ANSI-SQL and openCypher and partially ISO/GQL. SQL queries and Cypher queries can be integrated into a single query in AgensGraph.

For more details please see the release notes.