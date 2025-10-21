news
Databases: PostgreSQL-Related Releases and News
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing the release of AgensGraph v2.16.0
The AgensGraph Development Team is pleased to announce the release of AgensGraph v2.16.0
AgensGraph is a new generation multi-model graph database for the modern complex data environment. AgensGraph is a multi-model database, which supports the relational and graph data model at the same time that enables developers to integrate the legacy relational data model and the flexible graph data model in one database. AgensGraph supports ANSI-SQL and openCypher and partially ISO/GQL. SQL queries and Cypher queries can be integrated into a single query in AgensGraph.
For more details please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing pg_oidc_validator
Percona is pleased to announce the availability of pg_oidc_validator 0.1. pg_oidc_validator is an OAuth validator module for Postgres 18, providing authentication via validating Open ID Connect (OIDC) tokens.
PostgreSQL ☛ credcheck v4.1 has been released
Durban, South Africa - October 19, 2025
PostgreSQL credcheck extension
The credcheck PostgreSQL extension provides few general credential checks, which will be evaluated during the user creation, during the password change and user renaming. By using this extension, we can define a set of rules: [...]
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_ivm 1.13 released
IVM Development Group is pleased to announce the release of pg_ivm 1.13.
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_dbms_errlog v2.2 released
PostgreSQL DBMS_ERRLOG compatibility extension
The pg_dbms_errlog extension provides the infrastructure that enables you to create an error logging table so that DML operations can continue after encountering errors rather than abort and roll back. It requires the use of the pg_statement_rollback extension or to fully manage the SAVEPOINT in the DML script. Logging in the corresponding error table is done using dynamic shared memory for error queuing and a background worker to write the errors queued into the corresponding error log tables. Note that configuration setting
max_worker_processesmust be high enough to support the extension, as it will launch up to
pg_dbms_errlog.max_workersdynamic background workers, plus an additional fixed background worker.
Error logging can be done synchronously by registering the error at query level or when the transaction ends using GUC
pg_dbms_errlog.synchronous. Logging at transaction is the default and must be preferred to query, it is the mode that can guarantee that only errors on a committed transaction will be logged. When synchronous logging is disabled off error logging is done when the bg_worker wakes up or when function
dbms_errlog.publish_queue()is called or that the synchronous level is changed.