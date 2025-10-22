news
Free Software: The Next Step
From its inception, free software has been about ethics. It was born to defend a principle: that every user deserves to be in control of their computing. The message has been simple: your comnputer should obey you, not the other way around. This principle is enshrined in four essential freedoms, which together form a bill of rights for every computer user. They're the pillars of a just and empowered digital society. The software has always been the vehicle for this idea, and choosing software built on these principles is a declaration that you value your freedom. This founding message is more vital than ever. As the movement enters its fifth decade, now's the perfect moment to recommit, to amplify our voice, and to double down on the foundational message of user rights that has driven us from the very beginning.
In the busy lives of those that are unaware of free software, it can seem natural to make software decisions based on other factors, like convenience. Someone unaware of the issues might be drawn to a proprietary program because it has a polished interface, an appealing feature, or some other aspect. These are practical considerations, but they're also the trap.
When we evaluate software solely on its surface-level features, we risk becoming transient users, adrift in a sea of options. A person might use a free software application today simply because it's effective or costs nothing. But without an understanding of the ethical principles that make that software different, they're left philosophically unmoored. When a proprietary program comes along with a shinier design or a new gadget, what reason do they have to stay? They may switch back, trading away their freedom for a fleeting advantage without ever realizing what they've lost.