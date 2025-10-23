news
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download
As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.
Like all previous Ubuntu releases, the Resolute Raccoon series will have a six-month-long development cycle, during which the daily build ISOs will be updated with many highly anticipated GNU/Linux technologies, such as the upcoming Mesa 25.3 graphics stack, Linux kernel 6.19, and GNOME 50 desktop environment.