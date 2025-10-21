news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) / LLM Slop / Plagiarism
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Use Proprietary Chaffbot Company Whisper Voice-to-Text with NVIDIA GPU on Debian/Ubuntu
-
It's FOSS ☛ I Used This Open Source Library to Integrate OpenAI, Claude, Gemini to Websites Without API Keys
This underrated open source JavaScript library lets you integrate popular commercial LLMs without needing their paid Hey Hi (AI) You can test it out within minutes on your GNU/Linux system with this tutorial.
-
-
Applications
-
Hackaday ☛ Reverse Engineering STL Files With FreeCAD
If you think about it, STL files are like PDF files. You usually create them using some other program, export them, and then expect them to print. But you rarely do serious editing on a PDF or an STL. But what if you don’t have anything but the STL? [The Savvy Engineer] has a method to help you if you need to reverse engineer an STL file in FreeCAD. Check it out in the video below.
-
-
Games
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.6 dev 2
Open the floodgates!
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
Ruben Schade ☛ I have more NetBSD than FreeBSD installs
This started as a train of thought on Mastodon last week, but it was one that I thought was worth mentioning here. I was surprised to realise recently that I have and maintain more installs of NetBSD than FreeBSD. I know, shocking right?
Admittedly this is as much the fault of FreeBSD’s useful features than NetBSD’s utility. I had a project in the last year to consolidate as many disparate services into a single FreeBSD bhyve and jail host at home, and a couple of cloud VMs for backup and orchestration. FreeBSD’s tooling and OpenZFS integration is what made this possible, and seamless. I’m a begrudging GNU/Linux guy at work, but I do encourage clients and internal teams to use FreeBSD as a viable alternative where possible, especially for storage.
-
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ ./project2038: can I keep the Orange Pi Zero running until 2038 and beyond?
I love the Orange Pi Zero. It’s tiny, uses very little power and it’s just neat! It’s also the subject of the very first post on my blog, which makes it a bit special.
-
-