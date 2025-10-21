GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

This started as a train of thought on Mastodon last week, but it was one that I thought was worth mentioning here. I was surprised to realise recently that I have and maintain more installs of NetBSD than FreeBSD. I know, shocking right?

Admittedly this is as much the fault of FreeBSD’s useful features than NetBSD’s utility. I had a project in the last year to consolidate as many disparate services into a single FreeBSD bhyve and jail host at home, and a couple of cloud VMs for backup and orchestration. FreeBSD’s tooling and OpenZFS integration is what made this possible, and seamless. I’m a begrudging GNU/Linux guy at work, but I do encourage clients and internal teams to use FreeBSD as a viable alternative where possible, especially for storage.