Monopoly Abuse by Microsoft

The US Federal Trade Commission appears to have launched an antitrust investigation into Microsoft.

News of the probe was first reported by Bloomberg. The Washington Post and CNN have since also found anonymous sources willing to tell them that the regulator has asked Microsoft to provide it with info on its cloud, AI, and infosec businesses.

The Commission (FTC) is silent on the matter – and probably will be until next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday – but it's not hard to guess what might concern it.