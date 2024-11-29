Monopoly Abuse by Microsoft
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Microsoft faces wide-ranging US antitrust probe
The US Federal Trade Commission has opened a broad antitrust investigation into Microsoft, including of its software licensing and cloud computing businesses, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The probe was approved by FTC chair Lina Khan ahead of her likely departure in January. The election of Donald Trump as US president, and the expectation he will appoint a fellow Republican with a softer approach towards business, leaves the outcome of the investigation up in the air.
-
Deccan Chronicle ☛ Microsoft Faces Broad Antitrust Investigation From US Federal Trade Commission
The US Federal Trade Commission has opened an antitrust investigation of Microsoft, drilling into everything from the company’s cloud computing and software licensing businesses to cybersecurity offerings and artificial intelligence products.
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft faces fresh antitrust probe by US authorities
The US Federal Trade Commission appears to have launched an antitrust investigation into Microsoft.
News of the probe was first reported by Bloomberg. The Washington Post and CNN have since also found anonymous sources willing to tell them that the regulator has asked Microsoft to provide it with info on its cloud, AI, and infosec businesses.
The Commission (FTC) is silent on the matter – and probably will be until next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday – but it's not hard to guess what might concern it.
-
VOA News ☛ Microsoft faces antitrust investigation in US
The FTC is examining allegations the software giant is potentially abusing its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from its Azure cloud service to other competitive platforms, sources confirmed earlier this month.
The FTC is also looking at practices related to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence products, the source said on Wednesday.
-
[Repeat] New York Times ☛ F.T.C. Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Microsoft
The agency recently sent a long and detailed formal request for information to the company asking about its cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity products, the people said. Of particular interest to the F.T.C. is the way that Microsoft bundles its cloud computing offerings with office and security products, they added, alongside the company’s growing power in the artificial intelligence space.
-
El País ☛ US launches broad antitrust probe against Microsoft
The Federal Trade Commission is scrutinizing its cloud computing business and its dominance in artificial intelligence. Competitors have complained that the company’s bundling practices make it hard to compete
-
[Repeat] Silicon Angle ☛ FTC reportedly launches antitrust investigation into Microsoft's cloud, AI and cybersecurity practices
The investigation comes after FTC was reportedly preparing to launch an investigation into claims that Microsoft earlier this month. It was claimed that the FTC was investigating allegations that Microsoft was abusing its market power by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from Azure to other platforms.
The now-official investigation is said to go further than licensing terms for Azure and other cloud products alone. Reports suggest that alongside concerns in relation to Microsoft’s licensing conditions, the FTC is also investigating Microsoft’s cybersecurity business and AI products.