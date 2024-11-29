Games: Raw Fury Humble Bundle, Selaco, 17,000 Games for Steam Deck (Arch Linux)
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Raw Fury Humble Bundle is an awesome deal with 11 Steam Deck Verified games
With 11 quality games, the Raw Fury Humble Bundle is a really nice deal and great compatibility across Steam Deck and Desktop Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ LIGHT OF MOTIRAM takes Horizon Zero Dawn and turns it into a co-op survival game
Is this Palworld all over again? The copying here is pretty blatant. Tencent Games owned developer Polaris Quest revealed LIGHT OF MOTIRAM and it seems very familiar.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The new Nexus Mods open source cross-platform app adds Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord support
Nexus Mods keep expanding their very promising cross-platform open source app for modding, that will eventually replace their older apps and the new 0.7.0 release just went out.
GamingOnLinux ☛ You can get a free copy of both Breathedge and Dark Sector right now
If you're in need of more games and perhaps you can't afford something from the GOG Sale and Steam Sale - you're in luck! Here's two free games you can get right now. Both of which are free to keeps!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Incredible retro FPS Selaco adds a new 'Special Campaign' in another huge update
Celebrating six months since the intial Early Access release, the awesome retro-fuelled Selaco has another really big update out now. It's actually kind of ridiculous how much they keep squishing into the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck hits 17,000 games playable and verified
Another big milestone has been reached by Valve with their handheld Linux gaming PC, with the Steam Deck hitting 17,000 games rated playable or verified.