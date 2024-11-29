Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

As of October, Dragon Touch is not selling any tablets on their website anymore. However, there is lingering inventory still out there in places like Amazon and Newegg. There are storefronts that exist only on reseller sites for better customer reach, but considering Dragon Touch also wiped their blog of any mention of their tablets, we assume a little more than a strategy shift happened here.

We wrote a guide to help parents set up their kid’s Android devices safely, but it’s difficult to choose which device to purchase to begin with. Advising people to simply buy a more expensive iPad or Amazon Fire Tablet doesn’t change the fact people are going to purchase low-budget devices. Lower budget devices can be just as reputable if the ecosystem provided a path for better accountability.

Who is Responsible?