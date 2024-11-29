Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
One Down, Many to Go with Pre-Installed Malware on Android [Ed: EFF, funded by Google]
As of October, Dragon Touch is not selling any tablets on their website anymore. However, there is lingering inventory still out there in places like Amazon and Newegg. There are storefronts that exist only on reseller sites for better customer reach, but considering Dragon Touch also wiped their blog of any mention of their tablets, we assume a little more than a strategy shift happened here.
We wrote a guide to help parents set up their kid’s Android devices safely, but it’s difficult to choose which device to purchase to begin with. Advising people to simply buy a more expensive iPad or Amazon Fire Tablet doesn’t change the fact people are going to purchase low-budget devices. Lower budget devices can be just as reputable if the ecosystem provided a path for better accountability.
Who is Responsible?
[Podcast] Measuring DNSSEC keying ‘drift’ between parent and child
An analysis of CDS and CDNSKEY records looking at mismatches between child and parent, and the nameservers for the zone.
Shaping the Future of Generative AI: A Focus on Security [Ed: Pushing fake security, lock-down, and buzzwords]
Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), with its focus on securing open source software, plays a pivotal role in establishing best practices for developing secure Hey Hi (AI) systems. In 2024, the OpenSSF AI/ML Working Group launched a new project focused on model signing. This initiative is developing a proof of concept for model signing with Sigstore, aimed at enhancing trust and security for machine learning models.
Trio of South Dakota politicians set to have bigger roles on cybersecurity
The little-populated state is seeing its governor and two senators move into key positions to influence cyber policy.
Windows TCO
Australia Cyber Security Act: Ransom Payments, Laws & Compliance
The Australian government has passed the new Cyber Security Act, which was recently approved by Parliament. One of the most critical provisions of this new law mandates that organizations must report ransomware payments made to hackers within 72 hours. This change is aimed at improving Australia’s cyber resilience and deterring cybercriminals while ensuring that businesses remain accountable for their actions.
The Australian Cyber Security Act introduces a host of new requirements for organizations, particularly those impacted by ransomware attacks. Notably, businesses must now notify the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) within 72 hours if they make a payment in response to a ransomware attack. This move is intended to help the ASD monitor ransomware trends, assess potential threats to national security, and aid in law enforcement’s ability to track cybercriminals.
Hoboken closes city hall, local courts after pre-Thanksgiving ransomware attack
The city of Hoboken shut down its government offices on Wednesday after an early morning ransomware attack caused widespread issues.
Officials published several messages on city websites and social media around 10 a.m. EST warning local residents that the attack will cause a range of outages and service shutdowns ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Mimic Ransomware: What You Need To Know
Mimic reuses code from the Conti ransomware, which was leaked after the Conti gang publicly announced its support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately it is not possible to confidently say which part of the world Mimic originates from, but it does appear that it specifically targets English and Russian speakers.
