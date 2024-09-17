Standards/Consortia Leftovers
PC World ☛ This Wi-Fi system can stretch for almost 10 miles
Morse Micro’s impressive setup uses the 802.11ah standard, also known as HaLow, using low-frequency radio bands to get extremely long range. So this is technically compatible with at least some hardware you can buy today…though Morse Micro’s system uses tons of proprietary tech to boost it even further.
Linuxiac ☛ PhotoPrism’s September Update Improves HEIC File Support [Ed: Apple's patent mine field and intentional attack on standards that are widely supported]
PhotoPrism's Sept updates include improved iOS compatibility, enhanced UX, and new translations. Full library rescan recommended.
Mike Rockwell ☛ Is Safari Now a Bad Web Browser?
I’ve stuck with Brave because of its built in ad blocker, support for my preferred search engine, and the ability to sync with Brave on my Linux install.