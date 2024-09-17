Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and LINUX Unplugged

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 41 beta is here to showcase the soon-to-be-released GNOME 47 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only and once again supports installing the NVIDIA drivers with Secure Boot enabled, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.11 kernel branch, the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel is here to clean up the AMDGPU isp, tn40, rtl8192du, cs40l50, rt1320, and pcie-rcar-gen4 drivers, as well as new AArch64 (ARM64) devicetree files.

Almost four months after MX Linux 23.3, the MX Linux 23.4 update is here based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.7 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.

