Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and LINUX Unplugged
On this weeks episode we’re going to discuss some cool new RISC-V hardware that you can check out! Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux.
Destination Linux 388: Sonos' Future is Unsound: Millions of Devices could become BRICKS!
00:09:37 RISC-V Now With More Hardware
00:20:24 Sonos is failing and millions of devices could become e-waste
00:32:33 Android 15 Features Breakdown
00:48:01 Gaming: CATO - Buttered Cat
00:52:06 Software Spotlight: RustDesk, remote desktop tool
00:59:09 Tip of the Week: ExplainShell.com
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Brent's Boogie Bus Broadcast Bash | LINUX Unplugged 580
The things we like in the new Nextcloud release, and we attempt to upgrade our production server live—from a big blue bus.