posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



Quoting: Reasons I still love the fish shell —

I wrote about how much I love fish in this blog post from 2017 and, 7 years of using it every day later, I’ve found even more reasons to love it. So I thought I’d write a new post with both the old reasons I loved it and some reasons.

This came up today because I was trying to figure out why my terminal doesn’t break anymore when I cat a binary to my terminal, the answer was “fish fixes the terminal!“, and I just thought that was really nice.