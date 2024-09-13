Security and Windows TCO: Patches and Privileges Broken

This is due to a programming error triggered by applying security updates released between March and August 2024 inclusively, we're told.

It appears that if you install a security update issued between those two months on Windows 10 version 1507, and then apply updates or security patches released since March 12, the OS gets mighty confused and reverts the updated software back to its base RTM – release to manufacturing – version, leaving the code unpatched and the computer at risk of attack. According to Microsoft, this rollback can happen to the following optional components: [...]