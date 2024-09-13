Purism: A Secure Foundry for Government Mobile Computing Needs, PureOS Crimson Development Report

Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solutions, while beneficial in many contexts, often fall short of meeting the stringent security needs of government agencies. It’s helpful to define precisely what COTS really means as it relates to mobile technology. Having conversations with peers across Industry, Government, Academia, and a Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) for decades now on the proper definition. I posit that if the device and its component parts (Hardware, Software, Firmware, etc.) require significant customization or augmentation, then by definition, this solution ought not to be considered as “COTS.” A more accurate moniker would be “GOTS” (Government off The Shelf).