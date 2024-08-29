Shotcut 24.08 Open-Source Video Editor Is Out with New Subtitle Features

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 29, 2024



Shotcut 24.08 makes rendering subtitles on videos easier and quicker via the new Subtitles panel that's accessible from the View > Subtitles menu. This can be used to add subtitles to a project on the Timeline (not on the playlist or clips).

Multiple subtitle tracks can be added and it's also possible to import subtitles in SRT, VTT, ASS, and SSA formats, as well as to export them to the SRT format. Several video file formats currently support subtitles, including MKV, MOV, and MP4.

