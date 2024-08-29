You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 29, 2024



To ensure a safe upgrade process for existing Ubuntu LTS users, Canonical opens the upgrade path from the previous Ubuntu LTS release to the new Ubuntu LTS release about six months after the launch of the latter, once it publishes the first point release, in this case, Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS.

Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is not a major milestone, it’s just a collection of updated software and security patches for those who want to deploy Ubuntu 24.04 LTS without downloading hundreds of packages during or after the installation. It doesn’t include a new kernel, but it finally opens the upgrade path from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

