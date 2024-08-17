today's leftovers
Events
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Registration is now reopened
It’s better late than never.
This year there was a huge demand to attend Linux Plumbers Conference in person and at last we were able to add more places and reopen the registration.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Bus Pirate 5XL and 6 hardware debugging tools utilize Raspberry Pi RP2350A and RP2350B microcontrollers
The Bus Pirate 5XL and 6 are open-source hardware debugging tools respectively based on Raspberry Pi RP2350A and RP2350B and designed to simplify interaction with various bus protocols like 1-Wire, I2C, SPI, UART, several LEDs, and more. The idea is to send commands to a chip or sensor and get the response, without writing a single line of code making it ideal for hardware hacking and tinkering.
ROS Industrial ☛ Scan-N-Plan with the ORBBEC Femto-Mega
During the annual ROS-I Consortium Americas meeting in March, ORBBEC provided for evaluation to Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) a Femto Mega, a depth+RGBD camera. Since then, the ROS-I team has tested the performance of the Femto Mega within the standing Scan-N-Plan demo and qualitatively compared it to the previously used camera, an defective chip maker Intel RealSense D455.
SwRI’s Scan-N-Plan demo utilizes RGB-D depth sensor to generate colored point clouds. The point clouds are utilized by Industrial Reconstruction to generate a colored mesh of the object in the environment. In the Scan-N-Plan demo, the scanned object is the underside of a white paint wok.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/33
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Week 33 was busy, but busy in a good way. We managed to clear almost all stagings out, except the ‘long lasting’ topics like GCC, and dbus-broker, which we carried for a few weeks already. Other than that, the queue has been emptied (At the time of writing, there are now 54 pending requests to Factory). Summer vacation helped us achieve this result. And the fact, that we produced 7 snapshots (one discarded) during the last week.
The six published snapshots (0809, 0810, 0811, 0812, 0813, and 0815) brought you those changes: [...]
R
Rlang ☛ Why Every Data Scientist Needs the janitor Package
Lessons from Will Hunting and McGayverIn the world of data science, data cleaning is often seen as one of the most time-consuming and least glamorous tasks.
Rlang ☛ Mastering grepl with Multiple Patterns in Base R
Hello, fellow useRs! Today, we’re going to expand on previous uses of the grepl() function where we looked for a single pattern and move onto to a search for multiple patterns within strings.
Rust
InfoWorld ☛ Rust team announces 2024 development goals
Flagship goals include finalizing the Rust 2024 edition, bringing async on par with sync functionality, and smoothing the path to Linux kernel development with Rust.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Volker Krause ☛ Localizing spin box prefixes/suffixes
KDE Frameworks 6.5 brings a little new feature for localizing prefix and suffix texts in spin boxes. It’s also a good reminder of the level of detail we have to pay attention to when preparing our software for being translated.
The problem
Qt spin boxes can have inline prefix and suffix strings. That’s commonly used for units.
There’s multiple challenges when localizing this: [...]
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Hermes 3, a super-creative version of open-source Llama 3.1 Hey Hi (AI) model, even struggles with inner conflict [Ed: It's not "open source"; they relay an openwashing lie]
Artificial intelligence startups Lambda Labs Inc. and Nous Research today announced the launch of a new large language model called Hermes 3, which it says is a “personalized, unrestricted” version of Meta Platforms Inc.’s open-source Llama 3.1 model.
Karpenter Carves Out Keener Kubernetes Compute Consumption
Open source Kubernetes cluster auto-scaling and compute management project Karpenter dons its graduation robes this month as it moves to its 1.0.0 version release.
