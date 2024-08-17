today's leftovers

During the annual ROS-I Consortium Americas meeting in March, ORBBEC provided for evaluation to Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) a Femto Mega, a depth+RGBD camera. Since then, the ROS-I team has tested the performance of the Femto Mega within the standing Scan-N-Plan demo and qualitatively compared it to the previously used camera, an defective chip maker Intel RealSense D455.

SwRI’s Scan-N-Plan demo utilizes RGB-D depth sensor to generate colored point clouds. The point clouds are utilized by Industrial Reconstruction to generate a colored mesh of the object in the environment. In the Scan-N-Plan demo, the scanned object is the underside of a white paint wok.