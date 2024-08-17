Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, Going Linux, Hackaday

The summer doldrums are here, but that doesn’t mean that Elliot and Dan couldn’t sift through the week’s hack and find the real gems. It was an audio-rich week, with a nifty microsynth, music bounced off the moon, and everything you always wanted to know about Raspberry Pi audio but were afraid to ask. We looked into the mysteries of waveguides and found a math-free way to understand how they work, and looked at the way Mecanum wheels work in the most soothing way possible. We also each locked in on more classic hacks, Elliot with a look at a buffer overflow in Tony Hawks Pro Skater and Dan with fault injection user a low-(ish) cost laser setup. From Proxxon upgrades to an RC submarine to Arya’s portable router build, we’ve got plenty of material for your late summer listening pleasure.