Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, Going Linux, Hackaday
MakuluLinux Morpheus Hey Hi (AI) teaser
MakuluLinux Morpheus Hey Hi (AI) teaser. Video generated by Morpheus AI, Coming to ALL GNU/Linux distro’s… Enjoy
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #459 · Networking – Part 2
Bill updates us on his distro hopping adventures and reviews 7 distros. We discuss getting connected to the internet, connecting your hardware, WPA2 best practices, and getting support. We provide a software suggestion and a game suggestion. We ask what you want for our next topic.
00:00 Going Linux #459 · Networking - Part 2
01:08 Bill's distro hopping adventures
01:34 Bazzite Linux
07:14 NixOS
07:41 Manjaro
07:53 Ubuntu MATE
08:28 Linux Mint
09:36 Open SUSE
11:45 Kenoite
14:26 Networking
14:44 Connecting to the Internet
25:33 Connecting your hardware
36:52 WPA2 best practices
41:05 Use a firewall
41:30 Update your operating system
42:41 Use Bitwarden or another password manager
43:45 Use speedtest.net
44:12 Use your distributions forums or a support channel
45:30 The 'Linux' Foundation
45:59 The GNU/Linux Documentation Project
46:22 GNU/Linux Questions
46:46 The Electronic Frontier Foundation
52:58 Software suggestion: GPT4all.io
57:07 Game suggestion: OSUI
goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux
60:10 End
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 284: Laser Fault Injection, Console Hacks, And Too Much Audio
The summer doldrums are here, but that doesn’t mean that Elliot and Dan couldn’t sift through the week’s hack and find the real gems. It was an audio-rich week, with a nifty microsynth, music bounced off the moon, and everything you always wanted to know about Raspberry Pi audio but were afraid to ask. We looked into the mysteries of waveguides and found a math-free way to understand how they work, and looked at the way Mecanum wheels work in the most soothing way possible. We also each locked in on more classic hacks, Elliot with a look at a buffer overflow in Tony Hawks Pro Skater and Dan with fault injection user a low-(ish) cost laser setup. From Proxxon upgrades to an RC submarine to Arya’s portable router build, we’ve got plenty of material for your late summer listening pleasure.