Tux Machines is Still Growing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024,

updated Aug 17, 2024



TWO years ago (in August 2022) we completed our migration to our very own SSG, which remains intact and very reliable - almost no downtimes since the move! The new Tux Machines site, which serves static pages (no more Drupal!), has served an average of half a million Web requests per day in the past 4 days and, as noted earlier today, traffic improved a lot since the end of the parties back in June. Maybe that's partly because other sites are perishing, so we have less "competition". Or maybe awareness of what we do has grown since then. Either way, it's a pleasing trend.

Rianne is expecting to be on a show quite soon, speaking about how she runs this site. So stay tuned. █