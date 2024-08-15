mesa 24.2.0
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce a new feature release, 24.2.0!
New extensions & features (in no particular order):
- VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read on RADV
- VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes on lavapipe, ANV, Turnip and RADV
- VK_MESA_image_alignment_control on RADV
- VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites on ANV, dozen, hasvk, lavapipe, nvk, RADV, and Turnip
- VK_KHR_maintenance5 on v3dv
- VK_KHR_maintenance7 on RADV
- VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one on v3dv
- GL_ARB_depth_clamp on v3d
- Defaulting to a new shader cache implementation, reducing filesystem overhead.
If you find any issues, please report them here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on August 28th.
Cheers,
Eric
