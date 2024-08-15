mesa 24.2.0

This tutorial will help you switch from Google to DuckDuckGo as default search engine your use on Ubuntu 24.04 or more precisely Firefox web browser. Today DuckDuckGo is an alternative search engine and very famous in the Free Software Community especially among the privacy-aware projects and people, for example, Tor Browser uses it by default, and so does other GNU/Linux distribution derived from Ubuntu, Trisquel. Now if you care about your privacy, after learning much about it, you might want to use it too. Let's try it out!