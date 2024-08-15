today's howtos
-
Unix Men ☛ How to Fix the Error: kex_exchange_identification: read: connection reset by peer
SSH (Secure Shell) can be very unforgiving and throw up a plethora of errors for the slightest errors. One of the errors you might have encountered is the “kex_exchange_identification: read: connection reset by peer” error message. When you are in a hurry to establish a secure connection or a session, seeing this error can be very frustrating. In this article, we will learn in detail why this error occurs, the common causes, and more importantly: how to troubleshoot this error and resolve it.
-
Medevel ☛ PyHoster: Nginx alternative built To manage multiple website instances.
Pyhoster is a free Nginx alternative built with Python to manage multiple website instances easily, efficiently and with control.
-
How to Install and Use Flatpak on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
Let’s look at the steps to install Flatpak on Ubuntu 24.04 GNU/Linux using the command line. Flatpak is an excellent alternative to GNU/Linux distros’ default package manager for installing various free and open-source applications.
-
How to increase Swap Space in Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
If you think the existing swap space on your server or desktop system is not enough, add the required one in Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ cURL Command in GNU/Linux with 30 Practical Examples
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install R and RStudio on Fedora 40 or 39
-
Linux Capable ☛ sed Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. VLC Media Player, often simply referred to as VLC, is a free and open-source multimedia player developed by the VideoLAN project.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Copy and Paste in Vim
Vim, a powerful and versatile text editor, is widely used by developers and system administrators for its efficiency and extensive feature set. One of the essential skills to master when working with Vim is the ability to copy and paste text effectively.
-
-
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Remember to install GPU drivers
Like Windows, Linux needs a driver to be installed and activated to correctly use a graphics card. AMD and Nvidia have drives available for Linux and there are even open-source alternatives available. If instructed to do so through the installer, Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, will attempt to install a proprietary driver. This can provide a notable improvement to performance in games, but you will be using code locked away from the wider community. A handy system app within Ubuntu called Software & Updates can manage drivers (including the installation and removal) for GPUs.
-
IT Pro Today ☛ How To Deploy ROS 2 on Ubuntu 22.04: A Step-by-Step Guide
The Robotics Operating System, better known as ROS (pronounced “Roz”), is a widely used open-source platform for robotics. Despite its popularity, ROS can be challenging to deploy. This guide will walk you through the deployment process, focusing on ROS 2 on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the touch Command on Linux
The touch command does more than make empty files. It updates access and modification times, ensuring routines like make scripts and backups include the files you want. Here’s how to use it.