Integrity and Security: E-mail, Encryption, and Passphrases/Passkeys

I understand the desire here, but passkeys are not passwords. They’re also not SSH keys. They’re something truly unique, because baked into their design is the requirement that they be unphishable. And the only way you can have something that’s completely resistant to phishing is to make it impossible for a person to provide that data to someone else (via copying and pasting, uploading, etc.). That you can’t export a passkey in a way that another tool or system can import and use it is a feature, not a bug or design flaw. And it’s a critical feature, if we’re going to put an end to security threats associated with phishing and data breaches.

We’re used to having access to our private keys for things like PGP/GPG and SSH keys. And we’re not used to carrying around data that we’re not allowed to access or back up by design. Because passkeys go against the grain of these expectations, it’s natural to want to change how they work. But what we really need to do is change our expectations.